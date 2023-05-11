Telangana: Eight students die by suicide after failing in intermediate exams

The incidents were reported from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours, and five of the students were from Hyderabad.

Eight students have died by suicide since Tuesday, May 9, after failing or scoring low marks to pass in the Intermediate exams. The results of Intermediate first year and second year (11th and 12th classes) were declared on Tuesday. The incidents were reported from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours, and five of the students were from Hyderabad.

The deceased, identified as P Jhanvi of Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad, a student of MPC (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) at a private junior college; Gayatri of Vanasthalipuram; Gautam Kumar of Khairatabad area; Shanta Kumari from Manikonda; and one student each from Neredmet in Secunderabad, Armoor and Mahabubabad district.

The series of suicides has been reported despite authorities taking action to provide counselling to students. The Board of Intermediate Education has set up a separate cell to help students overcome any stress, strain and anxiety. This cell called Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the State (Tele Manas) works round the clock. Officials said the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counseling and guidance are available. Students can contact toll free number 14416.

Late last month, nine students in Andhra Pradesh had died of suicide after failing to clear Intermediate examinations.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.