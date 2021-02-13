Telangana EAMCET exams to be held from July 5 to July 9

Dates for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) and PGECET have also been announced.

news EAMCET 2021

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued the schedule for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on Friday. As per the schedule, common entrance tests will take place from July 5 to July 9. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

The competent authority, the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has appointed convenors for the exams. JNTUH Rector A Govardhan has been appointed as convener of EAMCET this year.

Along with the EAMCET schedule, dates for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) have also been announced. The ECET exam will be conducted on July 1. Prof Venkata Ramana has been appointed as the convenor for this.

As per the schedule, the PG Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held from June 20, 2021, by Osmania University, TSCHE said.

However, the dates for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), PG Law Common Entrance, Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) are yet to be decided.

The Telangana Education Department has reduced the syllabus for the EAMCET exams in view of the pandemic. Only 70% of the syllabus in the second year of Intermediate will be considered for the exams, authorities said. The decision was taken following a meeting convened by Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramchandran with officials concerned last week.

It is expected that the authorities will follow the same safety Standard Operating Procedure which was implemented last year during the exams amidst the pandemic. Last year, students had to submit a self-declaration form, stating that they are not infected.

They also had to declare if they had symptoms, including cough, fever, cold/runny nose and breathing problems. Students showing symptoms were not allowed to write.