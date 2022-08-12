Telangana EAMCET, ECET results announced: 80.41% students clear engineering stream

This year's pass percentage for the Engineering Common Entrance Test is 90.69%.

The results for the Telangana EAMCET and ECET were announced on Friday, August 12. In EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test), 80.41% of the candidates qualified in the engineering stream, and 88.34% of the candidates qualified in the agriculture and medical stream. This year's pass percentage for the Engineering Common Entrance Test is 90.69%. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results on Friday and also announced the names of a few EAMCET toppers. Results will be made available at the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

In the engineering stream in EAMCET, Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy from Telangana stood in first place, while Sai Deepika and Kartikeya from Andhra Pradesh came second and third respectively, the minister announced. In the agriculture and medical stream, Neha, Rohit and Tarun Kumar from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first three ranks. In ECET, while around 10,000 seats are available, about 90% of the 22,000 candidates who gave the test cleared it, the Education Minister announced. ECET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad for diploma or B Sc (Maths) degree candidates seeking lateral admission into second-year regular B Tech or BE courses.

For the engineering stream in EAMCET, while 1,72,238 candidates registered, 1,56,860 candidates were present for the exam, EAMCET Convenor Govardhan said. In the agriculture and medical stream, of the 94,476 candidates registered, 80,575 students turned up for the exam. For ECET, around 24,000 students had registered and around 22,000 candidates appeared for the test. EAMCET was held in 108 test centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with 160 multiple choice questions. Normalisation process was followed to calculate the scores. The Education Minister said that the counselling process for engineering colleges will begin soon.