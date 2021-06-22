Telangana EAMCET to be held from August 4 to 10

The schedule was decided at a meeting held by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from August 4 to August 10. The state government on Monday announced a fresh schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs). The TS EAMCET engineering stream will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 while the agriculture and medical (AM) stream will be held on August 9 and 10. The schedule was decided at a meeting held by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy with Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials. The minister said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed while conducting the exams.

According to the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) will be held on August 3 while the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 14. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be held on July 17. There is no change in the exam dates of ICET, LAWCET and EdCET. As announced earlier, the ICET will be held on August 19 and 20, LAWCET on August 23 and EdCET on August 24 and 25.

Telangana will reopen all educational institutions in the state from July 1 by adhering to safety precautions, the state government announced on June 19. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), based on reports on the COVID-19 situation in the state submitted by the Medical and Health Department.

An official statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office on the reopening of educational institutions said, "The Cabinet sought support and cooperation from people for its decision, which was taken not to incur a loss to the livelihoods and for the benefit of public life. However, the Cabinet made it clear that lifting of lockdown should not lead to negligent behaviour, people should wear masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods to curtail the spread of the virus and they should follow the guidelines prepared by the government. The Cabinet also urged people to extend their full cooperation to curtail coronavirus's spread once and for all."

The statement further said, "With the educational institutions instructed to re-open, the Cabinet has instructed the Education Department to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students, online classes and other related issues and release the same at the earliest."

