Telangana EAMCET 2021: 82.08% candidates qualify in engineering stream

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the results of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2021 in the presence of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials from the Higher Education Council on Wednesday in Hyderabad. In the entrance exam, 82.08% candidates have qualified in the engineering stream, while 92.48% qualified in the agriculture stream.

Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top rank in the engineering stream, while Mandava Karthikeya from Balanagar in Hyderabad has bagged the top rank in the agriculture and medical stream. Of the total 1,64,963 students who registered for the EAMCET in engineering stream, 1,21,480 candidates qualified. Out of 86,641 students registered for the EAMCET in agriculture and medical stream, 73,070 candidates qualified.

The results can be accessed through the official website of TSEAMCET, through eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said that the intermediate weightage was removed while calculating the results. Usually, around 25% of intermediate marks scored in the board exams are taken as part of the total weightage while scoring TS EAMCET.

The TS EAMCET was conducted in the state from August 4 to August 10 and the task of conducting the exams and the results were assigned to the JNTU by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The test was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier, on August 12 and August 14, preliminary keys for the entrance tests were released for both the streams.

Students can also now download their TS EAMCET rank cards and should keep them ready for the admission schedule, which is yet to be announced. The rank cards can be downloaded from the official website of the EAMCET. Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also decided to reopen all educational institutions from KG to PG starting from September 1, 2021 with safety precautions in place.