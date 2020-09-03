Telangana EAMCET 2020 hall tickets released: Five things candidates need to know

Candidates will have to bring their own masks, and a signed COVID-19 declaration form.

The Telangana EAMCET hall tickets were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday. Candidates can download their hall ticket on the TSCHE website. Earlier scheduled for July, the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was postponed due to the pandemic.

EAMCET for engineering stream will now be held on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts on each day. The test for medical and agricultural streams will be held later on September 28 and 29.

Other than EAMCET, six more common entrance tests are being conducted between August 31 to October 4, with nearly 4 lakh students registered to appear.

These are the instructions issued by the TSCHE in light of COVID-19.

Studentsâ€™ entry: Candidates appearing for EAMCET are expected to maintain physical distance from the point of entry to exit from the exam venue. Circles will be drawn at the entry points to ensure safe distancing. Thermal scanning will be done at the entry to check the candidatesâ€™ temperature. Candidates will be asked to use hand sanitiser at the registration desk, and their photograph will be captured.

Crowding outside the venue: There will be no map of candidatesâ€™ roll numbers and corresponding exam hall numbers displayed outside the test centre. Candidates will receive the information after entry and verification of hall ticket and ID. There will be no waiting place for parents and others accompanying the candidates to the test centre.

COVID-19 declaration: Candidates must bring a signed declaration (a copy of which is available on the TSCHE website), stating that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus, and havenâ€™t been identified as a potential carrier of the virus.

What can students bring: Candidates are expected to bring their own mask, and pen. While the mask is mandatory, they are also allowed to bring â€˜flexible glovesâ€™, hand sanitizer upto 50 ml, and a transparent water bottle.

Symptomatic candidates: Candidates with COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough, sneezing and fever have been asked to inform authorities at the test centre beforehand, so that necessary arrangements can be made. Earlier in June, reports suggested that officials are considering setting up isolation test centres for candidates having symptoms but wish to appear for the test.