Telangana DSP arrested after ACB raids find illegal assets worth Rs 2.1 crore

Kamareddy DSP, T Lakshminaryana and other police officers were under investigation for allegedly accepting bribes to secure bail for an accused in a cricket betting case.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Sunday arrested the Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), T Lakshminaryana after conducting raids at his residence in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kammareddy on Sunday. The ACB officials seized documents from Lakshminaryanaâ€™s Hyderabad residence linking the officer to illegal assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. Police also found uncounted bullets from the residence of the DCP.

The searches were being carried out as part of an investigation on the Kamareddy inspector and two others booked for a bribery case related to a cricket betting racket. The inspector had demanded Rs 5 lakh from an accused B Sudhakar who was in jail for a cricket betting case. The inspector was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 1.39 lakh for releasing the accused on bail.

The ACB officials carried out a search at Lakshminarayana's office in November suspecting his role in the bribery case and that of two sub-inspectors and police constables. The ACB suspect that these police officers had extorted money from cricket bookies through a mediator, identified as M Sujay, reported Times of India.

During the search by the police at the DSPs residence at Trimulgherry of Secunderabad on Sunday, the ACB found disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. The officer was found to have amassed 17 agricultural lands in Janpahad, Ganugabada of Nalonda distroct, Patharajampet of Kamamreddy district, five plots at Machabollarum, Mansoorabad of Ranga Reddy distroct, Gopanpally and Mubharaknagar of Nizamabad distroct, three houses in Trimulgherry, Miryalaguda and Saroornagar.

ACB also found 30 unaccounted live rounds and two empty shells of various calibers. The bullets were from the time Lakshminarayana served as an inspector in Naxal-affected areas in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, say reports.