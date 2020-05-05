'Telangana doing fewer COVID-19 tests': Congress seeks Governor’s intervention

The Congress demanded that the state government should pay Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia each to the families of the dead.

Opposition Congress party in Telangana on Monday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for doing fewer COVID-19 tests than the national average and sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's intervention in the matter.

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and complained to her about the state government's 'shortcomings' in tackling COVID-19 situation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted to know why the government is not conducting an adequate number of tests. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking unilateral decisions without consulting the opposition.

He told reporters that conducting more tests would help in checking the spread of COVID-19. He wanted to know why the government is not allowing COVID-19 tests in the hospitals which received a nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the same.

Uttam Kumar, who is also a Member of Parliament, claimed that states smaller than Telangana were conducting more tests.

The Congress leader also wondered why the government is not releasing the details of those who died of COVID-19 in the state. In his representation to the Governor, he demanded that the government should pay Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia each to the families of the dead.

He alleged that the government is threatening the media which is questioning it and totally ignoring the suggestions and advice of the opposition.

Uttam Kumar also complained that despite 40 days of the lockdown, a section of the poor have not received Rs 1,500 financial aid announced by the state government.

He also targeted the government for not having correct statistics with regard to the migrant labourers in the state.

Alleging shortcomings in procurement of paddy, he said farmers were suffering due to the faulty policies of the government.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar distributed five lakh eggs and 40,000 sanitisers in Miryalaguda along with senior party colleague K Jana Reddy. Each family will get 12 eggs and one sanitiser irrespective of caste, religion or party, he said.

Telangana has so far recorded 1,085 COVID-19 cases, of which 585 have recovered and 29 have died.

