Telangana: Doctors remove cloth from woman’s stomach a year after surgery

While the woman, Navya Sri blamed the hospital for the negligence, the hospital authorities said she had not approached them.

news Medical Negligence

A Telangana woman who suffered constant pain after undergoing a Caesarean (C-section) surgery found that a handkerchief had been left inside her stomach. Unable to withstand the pain, the woman G Navya Sri approached the doctors, who conducted a scan and found the cloth. The cloth was removed after performing a surgical procedure.

The victim has been identified as G Navya Sri, a resident of Vemulawada. She was admitted to Jagtial's District Headquarters Hospital on December 28, 2021. A day later, she delivered a baby through C-section surgery. Following the surgery, she faced numerous problems related to digestion, discomfort while using the toilet and constant pain. Finally, Navya Sri got admitted to a private hospital.

“For a year, I have been suffering from stomach pains. When I got a scan, doctors found a tumour-like-swelling. The doctors asked me to undergo surgery. After the surgery, they removed a handkerchief from my stomach. The negligence had resulted in infection,” Navya Sri said. She has shared the visuals of the surgery and the handkerchief with the media.

While Navya Sri blamed the District Headquarters Hospital for the negligence, the hospital authorities said the complainant had not approached them.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Sashi Kanth, the hospital in charge said, “We do not know about this case. We learnt about it from the media. The complainant has not approached us.”

He admitted that Navya Sri did come to their hospital for her delivery. “After the surgery, she did not report any health complications.” It is uncertain if the hospital will initiate any inquiry into the incident and take action against the negligent doctors. TNM reached out to the District Medical and Health Officer but did not receive any response. This story will be updated as and when we hear from them.