Telangana doctor found mysteriously dead, COVID-19 complication suspected

Doctors say, G Swetha, had contracted Coronavirus twice earlier and a post-COVID-19 silent heart attack could have been the cause of her death.

A 27-year-old doctor in Telangana's Nizamabad who went to sleep after her duty hours was found dead on Friday morning. The doctor, G Swetha, who worked in the gynaecology department was a second year PG student at the Government Medical College in Nizamabad. The doctor who hailed from Karimnagar was on duty from 2PM until midnight. After her duty, she went to the duty doctor's room and slept there. She was later found dead by another junior doctor.

Addressing the media, Dr Pratima Raj, Superintendent of Nizamabad government hospital explained the sequence of events, "Dr Shweta was on duty until around 12AM. She had attended cases in the night. At around 3AM she spoke to her junior about one particular case. When the junior returned to the room later Shweta was unconscious and wasn’t responding. The concerned specialists were called and authorities were informed. Shweta had contracted COVID-19 twice earlier. So, we assume it might be a COVID-19 related silent heart attack.”

“Her friends have shared with us that Shweta was in a very happy mood. She was a very active and brilliant student who always topped in the exams. She was a person who was very pleasant. We are all shocked by Shweta's death,” added Dr Pratima Raj.

Swetha, who had few deliveries lined up for morning had discussed the case with another doctor the previous night. Swetha’s sudden death has raised some suspicions. The police have registered a case of suspicious death under 173 CrPC and are investigating. They have requested the parents to cooperate in the investigation. The doctor’s body was sent for post mortem and the police are looking at various angles to ascertain if it was a natural death or a death due to any other reason.

