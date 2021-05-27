Telangana docs call off strike as govt agrees to their demands, increases stipend

Apart from increasing the stipend of senior resident doctors by 15%, the Telangana government is also conceding to the demand of special arrangement of beds to their family members if they contract COVID-19.

news Protest

After two days, the protesting junior and senior resident doctors have called off their strike on Thursday evening following the government increasing the stipend of the doctors by 15% and also conceding to the demand of special arrangement of beds to their family members in case they contract the novel coronavirus. Over 2,500 doctors except those working in Intensive Care Unit and critical care unit, have been boycotting their duties since Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Health Medical and Family Welfare Department issued a Government Order enhancing the stipend of senior resident doctors by 15% which would increase the stipend from the existing Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,500. Calling off the strike, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) in a statement said, “The only issue that was not completely addressed was about ex-gratia for martyred healthcare workers from the state government. Health officials gave us verbal assurance that alternatives for ex-gratia will be discussed with the Chief Minister. We hope this issue will be addressed by the Chief Minister as early as possible, honouring martyred healthcare workers and support to their dependents.”

The hike in the stipend has been pending since January. Their other demands included a 10% incentive for healthcare workers, allotment of beds and free treatment for Health care workers and their families at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), honorarium of 15% for senior resident doctors and ex-gratia for the families of those killed in the line of duty.

TJUDA said that they have called off the Protest prioritising the Health of the patients and the pandemic crisis. They will resume their duties from 9 pm on Thursday, they informed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked the protesting doctors to call off the strike acknowledging the crisis. Stating that if their demands are just, the government would address their concerns, he had said, “If the junior doctors demands are justified, the government has no objection to solve them. They can bring those demands to the government and get them solved. But IT is not proper to abstain from duties now and then under the pretext of strike without even understanding the time and situation and causing inconvenience to people time and again. Moreover, going on strike under the present emergency situation caused by Coronavirus no one will appreciate, not even the people.”