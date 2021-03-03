Telangana Dalit student death: Student association asks National SC commission for probe

Harshavardhan, a resident of Kotapalli in Ramagundam district, Telangana took his own life on February 20, allegedly over lack of attendance.

news Death

Calling the death of Asarelli Harshavardhan, a first-year Dalit student of MA Telugu at University of Hyderabad an ‘institutional murder,’ the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking a thorough probe. The group has also appealed to them to halt online classes at the university immediately.

Harshavardhan’s parents had filed a complaint with the Kotapalli police, alleging that their son died by suicide after being depressed over the attendance shotage. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the The Code Of Criminal Procedure (Police to enquire and report on suicide).

Accusing the Telugu Department of violating the policy against mandatory attendance amidst the pandemic, ASA convenor Students’ Union General Secretary Gopi Swamy wrote in a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes: “Being conscious of the situation that marginalised students are undergoing in this online mode of learning, the university administration has been a watchdog to various anti-student practices that has been autocratically followed by some departments. While the task force guidelines discouraged the practice of marking attendance, the Department of Telugu had been evidently violating the policy by maintaining the attendance in online classes, of which Asarelli Hanhavanthan, studying in the first year in MA Telugu, has been forced to kill himself.”

To enable the smooth functioning of the university, without any hassles to students, the administration had formed a ‘task force’ that addressed the concerns of students.

The ASA alleges that the Telugu Department marking attendance was against the university’s policy and led to the death of the newly-enrolled student, who was unaware of the policy.

Speaking to TNM, Gopi says, “It is extremely unfortunate. Since Harshavardhan was a new student he did not know about the attendance part. Because classes are being conducted online, there has been a gulf in communication within the students.”

Seeking action against the university, particularly the Telugu Department, Gopi wrote, “The insensitivity of the administration and the impunity of the departments over violating the guidelines cannot be left unquestioned over the rest of lack of resources induced by his social location.”

The university has maintained silence over the death and has not issued any statement.

“The silence of the administration over his death elucidates that they have no concerns towards the Dalit students who are studying in their institutes,” Gopi alleges.

Seeking a thorough probe into the death, Gopi wrote, “The circutstances that led to suicide must be probed and justice must be ensured for Asarelli Harshavandhan. The commission should take this issue seriously and the commission must ensure the immediate return of students from marginalised communities to the university. Any further delay would only aggravate the problem and that would affect the students miserably. The commission must also direct the university to restrain from online classes immediately.”