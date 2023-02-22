Telangana custodial death after police torture: HC issues notice to Chief Secy, DGP

The HC bench issued notice to the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Medak district SP and Medak Station House Officer in connection with Mohammed Khadeer’s death.

news Court

The Telangana High Court has issued notice to two government officials and three police officers in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man allegedly after police torture. A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji issued notice to the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Medak district SP and Medak Station House Officer in connection with Mohammed Khadeer’s death.

The top court took suo motu cognizance of the matter, based on media reports of Khadeer’s death after allegedly facing third-degree torture in police custody. The counsel for the state government submitted before the court that it was not a custodial death. The court was informed that the state DGP has ordered an inquiry into the incident by an IGP-rank officer. The court directed the state government to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter for next hearing after four weeks.

Qadeer, a daily-wage worker, who had two cases against him earlier, was brought to the police station for questioning in a theft case. He was released on February 3 after his involvement was ruled out, police said. However, his wife alleged that he was brutally tortured while in custody and that he was not able to walk due to his injuries. She alleged that Qadeer suffered multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine and renal fracture. In a video statement earlier, Khadeer had graphically described the torture inflicted on him. “They hung me upside down for two hours and assaulted me. They beat me on my legs, hands… and all over my body. Now my hands and legs are not functioning.”

He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Medak and was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where he passed away on February 17. Four policemen were suspended on February 19 over the death of the man.