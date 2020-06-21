Telangana cops file chargesheet in case where 9 were murdered and dumped in well

Nine bodies were found in a well that was situated in the premises of a gunny bag manufacturing unit near Warangal town.

A month after the brutal murder of nine people, whose bodies were dumped in a well in Telangana, came to light, the state police have filed a chargesheet in the case. Sanjay Kumar Yadav is the main accused in the case.

The chargesheet was filed in the Warangal District court by Manmoor Assistant Commissioner of Police, which included a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

According to a report in the Times of India, the police submitted witness statements and technical evidence, including the FSL report, which stated that the victims were fed sleeping pills before they were thrown into the well. Investigation officials are expected to seek a stringent punishment for the accused.

The murders came to light when bodies of 48-year-old Maqsood from West Bengal, who had migrated to Telangana over 20 years ago, his wife, daughter and three-year-old grandson were retrieved from a well at Gorrekunta village near Warangal town on May 21.

The well was situated in the premises of a gunny bag manufacturing unit.

A day later, the bodies of Maqsood's two sons, a friend, and two other men employed in the unit, too, were fished out from the well, sending shock waves in the area.

Initially, the deaths were shrouded in mystery as the police could not find any external injuries on the bodies. It was after the forensic experts noticed some scratch marks on the bodies that the suicide angle was ruled out.

Investigations and CCTV footage led police to Sanjay Kumar Yadav.

According to the police, Sanjay murdered the nine people as Maqsood's wife threatened to complain to the police about her missing niece, whom he had killed on March 6 this year.

The police claimed that Sanjay and the woman were in a relationship. They said that under the pretext of visiting her family in West Bengal to ask her hand in marriage, Yadav took the woman in a train earlier this year, allegedly gave her buttermilk mixed with sleeping pills, strangulated and threw her out of the train.

Later, he had returned to Telangana and told the woman's family that she had gone to her relative's house in West Bengal. However, Maqsood's wife did not believe him and threatened to complain to the police. Fearing that he might be caught, he allegedly planned to kill the couple.

After coming to know that May 20 was the birthday of one of Maqsood's sons, he reached their place that day and chatted with them for a long time, police said.

Then, he mixed sleeping pills in the food that was later consumed by the family members and three others. When all were fast asleep, he allegedly dragged them one by one to the well located nearby and threw them into it between 12.30 am and 5 am.

After confirming that all of them drowned, he took their cell phones and left for his home.

IANS inputs