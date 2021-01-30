Telangana cops close case against EFLU VC Suresh Kumar, say allegations false

Vice Chancellor Suresh Kumar was accused of intimidating students on Republic Day by denying them entry into the campus.

news Controversy

The Osmania University police on Friday closed the case against English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor E Suresh Kumar after they found that the allegations against him were false. The VC was accused of criminally intimidating the students on January 26 by denying them entry into the campus for Republic Day celebrations.

Subsequently, the police had filed a case against the VC under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, following a complaint from three students identified as K Srinath, Vikas and G Kumar.

Police said that some students gathered outside EFLU and demanded entry into the campus to celebrate Republic Day, but this was objected to by the administration. The college is not open in view of the coronavirus pandemic, and classes are being conducted online, police said.

The complainants claimed that they were invited by the administration to participate in the celebrations and the security staff did not let them in. They protested against the administration following which they approached the police to file a complaint against the VC.

However, denying the charge, VC Suresh Kumar told the Times of India, “In the circular, we never asked the students to visit the campus physically. An online link was shared with all of them where they could attend the event. Students are deliberately trying to make an issue out of something as the same set of students were involved a day before R-Day at the National Commission of Backward Classes hearing where they shouted at our representatives.”

The police issued a press note saying they are closing the case since they found upon investigation that that there is no truth in the contents of the complaint.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNM, Osmania University Station House Officer L Ramesh Naik said, “We initially filed a case against the VC, but after investigation we found that the charges against him were false. So, we are closing the case.”