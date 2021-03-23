Telangana cops brutally thrash cab driver in public, attack caught on cam

Two police personnel were seen kicking and hitting the driver with a lathi.

news Policing

Police personnel in Telangana were caught on camera physically assaulting a cab driver in Sadashivapet of Sangareddy for allegedly not stopping his vehicle during a routine check.

In the video, a policeman was seen standing kicking the driver repeatedly while clutching his shirt, while another policeman hits the driver with a lathi.

The cab driver has been identified as Wajid, a native of Sadasivpet in the district and the incident took place near Ayyappaswamy temple on the main road, as he was heading to Singur. Another video of the incident shows the cab driver being carried by some locals and being put down on the ground, visibly injured.

Media reports said that bystanders then called an ambulance.

He was later shifted to a hospital for treatment as there were bruises and injuries on his body.

Sangareddy District SP has taken disciplinary action against the police men who were seen assaulting a driver following an alleged "argument, unruly behaviour of driver'' during vehicle check.

Viewer discretion advised: pic.twitter.com/hQwK5BUpyf — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 23, 2021

As visuals of the incident went viral on social media, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandrashekar Reddy took disciplinary action against the officials involved in the incident.

The SP issued orders placing constable Ramu and Home Guard Balaraju under suspension, in view of the allegations of high handedness, while one Head Constable and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were attached to the district police headquarters.

Speaking to TNM, Sangareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Balaji said, "The incident happened on Monday morning during a routine vehicle check. It was said that the driver behaved rudely and had argued with officers on duty. However, a constable was seen kicking him. Soon after the issue came to light, the SP has taken action against the responsible officials and ordered for a report."

"The driver was offered medical treatment following the incident at a local hospital. He later left," the DySP added.