Telangana cop visits accident spot to oversee rescue, dies after slipping off bridge

A speeding lorry hit the car making it fall off the bridge and killing the man driving it.

A man died in a freak accident in Telangana's Karimnagar town after the car that he was driving in fell off the Manair bridge and fell into a stream below. His wife who was also in the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

However, in a more shocking turn of events, a police constable who rushed to the spot after the accident also seemingly slipped from the bridge and fell down even as others were conducting a rescue operation below. The incident was caught on camera.

The constable, identified as Chandrashekar, was rushed to a private hospital nearby but succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to TNM, Karimnagar town Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pagadala Ashok said that the incident took place at around 9.30 am on Sunday and the couple have been identified as Srinivasa and Swaroopa.

The duo were heading to the Komuravelli Mallanna Temple in Gajwel in Siddipet district, from Karimnagar.

"The car was on the bridge when a speeding lorry hit it from behind, causing it to overturn. Srinivas died on the spot, while Swaroopa was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors say her condition is stable now," ACP Ashok said.

"Responding to a 'dial 100' call, our constable, Chandrashekar, rushed to the spot. As he was observing the scene from above, it seems that he might have slipped and fallen. He also received serious injuries and unfortunately, succumbed to them," he added.

Locals who witnessed the accident immediately found their way to the stream below and turned over the car, which had fallen on its side. However, even as they were rescuing Swaroopa who was stuck inside, a video shows Chandrashekar falling from above. In the video, the constable can be seen falling on some rocks, which were jutting out from the water.

The accused lorry driver has been detained by the police and a case is expected to be registered soon. Further details are awaited.

A similar incident had taken place on January 25, when a couple died after their car fell into the Kakatiya canal, situated close to Karimnagar.

Viewer discretion advised, disturbing video: