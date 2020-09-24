Telangana cop has disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore, ACB finds

The ACB found 55 acres of agricultural land in Anantapur, four plots opposite Cyber Towers in Hyderabad, among others.

news Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore owned by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad. The anti-graft agency carried out searches against Y Narasimha Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, and unearthed the disproportionate assets with a market value of about Rs 70 crore.

The ACB said that it carried out simultaneous searches at 25 locations in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana, as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, following reliable information that the ACP acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means.

During the searches, ACB found 55 acres of agricultural land at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, four plots measuring 1,960 square yards in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur in Hyderabad, two other house plots, one commercial G+3 building at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad, two houses, Rs 15 lakh in cash, two bank lockers, investment in real estate and other businesses.

ACB sleuths carried out the searches at various places including Hyderabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Anantapur on Wednesday.

The Bureau has now registered a case of disproportionate assets against Narasimha Reddy.

The agency has urged people to contact toll-free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any employee of the Police Department.

Earlier in July, the Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Shabad police station were caught red-handed by the ACB while they were taking a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh. While Rs 1 lakh was meant for Inspector B Shankariah, the other Rs 20,000 was meant for ASI K Rajender. The duo had demanded money from the complainant to offer police protection and abide by the court order. The ACB had recovered a sum of Rs 16.4 lakh from them during the investigation and they were sent to judicial custody.