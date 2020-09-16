An armed wing Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) died following an accidental misfire of his weapon during Maoist combing operations in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem forests in Telangana. According to senior police officials, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Officials said that the deceased officer, identified as Aditya Sai Kumar, was on duty along with others in the prescribed area.



Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said that the incident happened in the Chennapuram forests in the Cherla police limits. “A combing operation was going during the heavy rains in the early morning hours today. While taking part in the combing operations, an RSI named Aditya Sai Kumar slipped and accidentally misfired his own weapon, which hit him and he died,” the SP said in a statement to the media. A post-mortem examination was conducted on the RSI’s body and a case with regard to the incident will be registered.



Since Kothagudem district is along the border with Chhattisgarh, it is witnessing extensive Maoist combing operations by the Telangana Greyhounds special force and the state police. Earlier this month, there were two alleged fire exchanges that happened within a week’s time in the district. Three suspected Maoists were killed.



Extensive combing operations are underway in the districts of JS Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem and Mancherial, in relation to reports of banned CPI(M) party activities.



Last week there was an IED explosion on the Pedda Midiseluru-Tippapuram road near Pagidivagu bridge, which left a deep crater on the 30-feet road. Police suspected that this act was committed by Maoists, as it came amidst a call for a bandh condemning "encounter killings". Police have increased vigilance and combing operations in interior districts as a result of increased Maoist activity.



