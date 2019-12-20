Telangana cop arrested for allegedly having Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets

Corruption

A police officer in Telangana was arrested on Thursday after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found him in possession of disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 10 crore.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Siddipet district, Govindu Narasimha Reddy, was produced before a special ACB court, which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody. He was shifted to Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad.

The ACB began searches at Narasimha Reddy’s residences on Wednesday, which ended two days later on Friday. The searches revealed that he had amassed wealth in the names of his family members and others in Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Siddipet, Hyderabad and other places.

According to ACB Director General Ramana Kumar, 1.5 kg gold and Rs 5.33 lakh cash was seized from Reddy’s house. The sleuths also found fixed assets in the form of agriculture lands, plots and flats at different places.

The anti-graft agency said Reddy owns a villa in the Golconda area in Hyderabad, 14 house sites at different places in Rangareddy district, 20 acres of agriculture land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar district, as well as two cars. The book value of the assets is estimated at Rs 5 crore but the actual value is more than Rs 10 crore, the ACB chief said.

The ACB began keeping watch on Reddy after complaints of corruption surfaced against him. A case was registered against the Additional Superintendent of police under section 13(1)(b) that deals with taking bribes, read with 13(2) that calls for one year imprisonment for the guilty officer in the Prevention of corruption Act 1988.

Anyone who wishes to report corruption within the Telangana government departments may dial 1064 or go the ACB website.