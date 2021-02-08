Telangana Congress wants Rahul Gandhi as party chief, passes resolution

The meeting of District Congress Committees in Khammam decided this.

The Telangana unit of the Congress on Sunday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to again take up the national president's post of the party.

A meeting of all 33 District Congress Committees (DCCs) held in Khammam unanimously passed the resolution favouring Rahul Gandhi as the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It urged him to take up the post again and offered full support.

The meeting was attended by AICC incharge for party affairs in Telangana and party MP Manickam Tagore, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders and presidents of DCCs.

The meeting was held as part of the efforts by the party to strengthen the organization in the state.

Tagore said formation of all booth, mandal, town and district level committees would be completed in 15 days.

He said that booth level committees will be constituted in 30 days.

Tagore, who launched our polling booth our pride strategy, said each booth committee will have 15 members.

He said that after Congress comes to power at the Centre and in Telangana an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be ordered into corruption charges against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

On the allegations of corruption being made by union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders against Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader wanted to know why BJP government has not ordered any probe against the chief minister and his family members.

Tagore alleged that CM KCR bows before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah out of fear that the Centre may order investigations against him. "Every time KCR goes to Delhi he bows before them," he said.