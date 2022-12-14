Telangana Congress leaders placed under house arrest after state-wide protest call

Several senior Congress leaders were placed under house arrest on Wednesday to prevent them from participating in the protests over a raid on the Congress election strategist’s office.

Senior Congress leaders were placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad police in a bid to prevent them from participating in the protest call given by the Congress party against the raid on the office of Sunil Kanugolu, the Congress’ election strategist. The company Inclusive Minds’ office was raided on Tuesday night by the cyber cell of the Hyderabad police allegedly after derogatory posts were published against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Following the raid, a call was given by the opposition party for protest in all mandal headquarters and set afire to effigies of the CM in protest against the police raid on the party war room in Hyderabad. The police responded by making preventive arrests of some senior party leaders.

Senior leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, S Harivardan Reddy and Rohin Reddy were kept under house arrest. “I am under house arrest without any reason. There is no freedom for opposition parties to express dissent against police action. The opposition party is supposed to be like a watchman on behalf of the people. This is an example of police rule in Telangana. KCR is showing how Telangana state has no respect for human rights. History is witness that police rule will not last too long,” said former MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Mallu Ravi.

Sleuths of Cyberabad Cyber crime raided Sunil’s office on Tuesday night following complaints that posts denigrating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were being posted from that premises. Congress MP and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore alleged that five staff members were arrested illegally without a First Information Report (FIR). He claimed that police took away 50 computers, and data was stolen. Cyber Cell Assistant Commissioner of Police Prasad Rao, denied the arrests and said that three people were detained following the raid at Sunil’s office.



Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the raid was a blatant attempt to suppress dissent. "It is aimed at defunctioning the Telangana Congress war room which is in full swing. Come what may, we will continue our crusade against corruption by Telangana CM & his family," he tweeted. State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said that Cyber police terrorising the staff at the Congress war room clearly indicated how terrified KCR was of Congress. He said it was ironic that KCR, his son and daughter had all been preaching about democracy and freedom of speech in recent times.

Four to five policemen in plainclothes had entered the office of Inclusive Minds on Tuesday night and asked the staffer to switch off their mobile phones. Learning about this, senior leader Shabbir, Mallu Ravi and others reached there and questioned the police officers. One of the officers told them that five FIRs were registered for posting derogatory comments. The Congress leaders wanted to know who the complainants were and insisted that the police produce the FIRs, but they alleged that the police refused to give them any information.

