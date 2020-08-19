Telangana Congress leader offers to set up plasma bank after lukewarm response from govt

The state has reported more than 72,000 COVID-19 cases out of which around 50,000 people have recovered so far.

news Coronavirus

Gudur Narayana Reddy, the senior Congress leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer who is also actively helping bridge the gap between plasma donors and donees, has offered to set up a plasma bank in Telangana. He has said that if the government is willing to give him permission and space, he is willing to set it up with his own money.

On April 6, Telangana minister KTR had tweeted about having requested state health officials to explore the idea of setting up a plasma bank in the state. The minister mentioned how Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon, had recommended the idea. Four months since the tweet and the state is still doesn’t have a plasma bank.

Speaking to TNM, Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “It has been around four months since Minister KTR tweeted about plans of having a plasma bank in Telangana. Nothing has been done about it as yet. The father and son care only about the numbers and hardly care about people’s lives. If the government is not willing to set up a plasma bank, let them give me permission and a space for the same. I shall set it up with my own money.”

Gudur Narayana Reddy, who himself recovered from COVID-19, set up an organization called Telangana Plasma Donors Association to help connect plasma donors and donees. Till date, the organisation has helped connect around 160 donors with donees.

Today, several smaller organisations are trying to fill the void created by the absence of a plasma bank. Pratibha Jhawar, another activist working with the ‘Gift a life’ campaign, to help connect plasma donors and donees said, “If there was a government plasma bank, the entire process would have been more transparent and authentic. Today, a lot of people are fleecing others in the name of plasma donation. If there was a government regulated bank then the process could have been more streamlined.”

Speaking about the government's plan with respect to plasma banks, a spokesperson in the Health Minister's officer stated, "The government had plans of setting up a plasma bank, but action has not been initiated as yet."

Explaining the importance of a plasma bank, Narayana Reddy said, “Today people are reluctant to come to a hospital to donate plasma as they are worried about their safety in hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients. Plasma banks are more safely maintained. Only those who have recovered from COVID-19 would come to a plasma bank.”

