Telangana Congress leader Gudur Narayana Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

The senior leader accused the state government of lying by denying community transmission in the state.

news Coronavirus

Senior Congress and TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Confirming the news to media about being infected with the virus, Reddy said that he admitted himself at a hospital for treatment.

Reddy said that he underwent the test after noticing early symptoms of loss of taste and smell. “Unfortunately, the Covid-19 test result came positive. I'm admitted in a private hospital for treatment. I'm told by my doctors that there was nothing to worry as detection of disease in the early stage can be easily cured without any complications. I appeal to all my well-wishers to pray for the speedy recovery of all coronavirus patients,” he said in a statement from the hospital.

The Congress leader was actively involved in relief activities during the lockdown period. He also organised several programmes to create awareness among people against coronavirus in Secunderabad Assembly constituency. He also distributed masks and sanitisers in various slum areas in Secunderabad. The local leaders who participated in the initiative, quarantined themselves following the news.

Accusing the government of lying, Reddy said, “The state government has been denying community transmission in Telangana. But my case clearly shows that the authorities were wrong. I don't have any recent travel history nor did I come in touch with any COVID-19 patient or their close contacts. The state government should admit about community transmission as it will make people stay more alert and prevent further spread of coronavirus.”

Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not conducting adequate COVID-19 tests, he said, “Coronavirus cases can be traced only through massive testing which will help in early treatment. But the KCR government waited for the condition of COVID-19 patients to deteriorate and develop visible symptoms to conduct tests. Several lives could have been saved if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would've permitted private labs two-and-a-half months ago to begin testing COVID-19 suspects.”

The government recently allowed private hospitals and labs to conduct COVID-19 tests and offer treatment.

Besides Reddy, three other TRS MLAs -- Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Goverdhan and Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy, also have tested positive for the virus.