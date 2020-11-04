Telangana Congress launches signature campaign against Union govtâ€™s Farm laws

The Congress leaders have demanded that the TRS party should pass a resolution in the Assembly against the Farm laws brought by the Union government.

news Politics

The Congress in Telangana on Tuesday launched a signature campaign against the new farm legislations brought in by the union government. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana, Manickram Tagore, formally launched the campaign in Mahabubnagar district. As a part of this, Congress leaders will reach out to farmers across the state over the next 10 days to collect 12 lakh signatures.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the campaign is aimed at getting the Centre to repeal the laws.

Senior party leaders launched the signature campaign in various districts. They termed the laws as draconian and anti-farmer. Party's national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju launched the campaign in Jangaon district.

The Congress leaders said since agriculture comes under the state government, mere condemnation of the Acts by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not enough. They wanted to know why he was not coming forward to pass a resolution in the Assembly.

The state Congress leaders demanded that a resolution against the central laws be passed in Telangana Assembly, according to a Times of India report. The report further added that though both TRS and BJP parties try to project themselves as rival parties, they are â€˜friendlyâ€™ parties and stated that CM KCR has supported the NDA government in the government measures such as demonetisation, GST, triple talaq and others.

When Congress-ruled states could pass resolutions against Central Acts, then why not Telangana, questioned the Congress leaders.

Stating that the farmers are facing huge losses due to the recent heavy rains and lack of remunerative prices, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to come to the rescue of farmers.

(With inputs from IANS)