Telangana Congress to follow Karnataka model and promise five guarantees

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will announce its manifesto on September 17.

The Congress in Telangana is planning five guarantees in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year on the lines of similar promises made in Karnataka, where the party stormed to power last month. The party leaders are working to finalise five major guarantees from these promises to woo the voters. The party has already announced some of these promises as part of declarations for farmers, youth and unemployed.

Like in Karnataka, the Congress party is keen to release its election manifesto much before the polls, which are due in November-December. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy told mediapersons that the Congress party will announce its manifesto on September 17. He said the manifesto will be drafted in tune with the aspirations of Telangana people.

Revanth Reddy said the party's central leadership already held talks with some state leaders in this regard. He exuded confidence that the Karnataka result will be repeated in Telangana.

The party had released its declaration for farmers in May last year while last month it released a declaration for youth and unemployed. The party is likely to release declarations for some other sections in the coming days and take them to people.

Meanwhile, addressing the national executive of Youth Congress, Revanth Reddy urged the Youth Congress to gear up to defeat the KCR government in Telangana. He said the youth leaders who fight for the party's victory will have a bright future. He recalled that Telangana state was created with the sacrifice of 1,200 students and youth.

He reiterated that if the Congress comes to power, it will scrap the Dharani portal. He alleged that the portal was being used to grab the lands of farmers. He stated that those involved in land grabbing would be sent to jail.

Revanth Reddy also accepted the challenge of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao for a debate on the development of Telangana during Congress rule between 2004 and 2014 and after BRS came to power in 2014.