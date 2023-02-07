Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy launches 'Haath se Haath Jodo' padayatra

Revanth Reddy started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram.

Congress president in Telangana Revanth Reddy on Monday, February 6, launched his 'Haath se Haath Jodo' padayatra from Mulugu district to take forward the message of the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, and to highlight the alleged failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Revanth, who started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district, said the yatra is to dislodge the BRS government from power in the state. The Telangana Assembly polls are set to be held later this year.

Addressing a meeting at Pasra, Revanth alleged that the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao resembled monarchy. Revanth, a Lok Sabha member, said the BRS government often highlights its welfare programmes. However, farmers continued to die by suicides due to indebtedness, unemployed youth are in despair due to the absence of job notifications, and poor applicants continue to wait for double-bedroom housing promised by BRS, among others, he alleged.

The yatra has been taken up to bring about a positive change in the lives of farmers, unemployed youth, students and weaker sections, Revanth said. There would be a positive change in the state only if the BRS government under KCR is voted out of power, Revanth said. Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya and other leaders were present on the occasion.