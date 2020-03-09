Telangana Congress asks CM KCR to stop NPR work in the state

"While we welcome a resolution by the Telangana Assembly, this alone may not suffice to stop the NPR work in the state," Uttam Kumar said.

news

Telangana Congress President and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay all activities related to the National Population Register (NPR) in the state on the lines of the Kerala government and some other states.

He welcomed the move by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to get a resolution adopted in the Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC)

"While we welcome a resolution by the Telangana Assembly against NPR, NRC and CAA, this alone may not suffice to stop the NPR work in Telangana state," he said in an open letter to KCR.

To clear any ambiguity among the officials, a government order should be issued as has been done in some other states, he said citing the Kerala government's recent order staying all activities connected with the updation of NPR.

The TRS government in Telangana has already said it would pass a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA. A meeting of the state cabinet has last month urged the Centre to abrogate the amended citizenship law.

KCR on Saturday agreed with the concerns expressed by some opposition parties and others about producing birth certificates, including that of parents, to establish their identity, saying he too does not have his birth certificate.

"When I myself don’t have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father? Should I die then?" he asked, further adding, "When I was born, we had 580 acres of land and a building. When I can’t produce my birth certificate, how will Dalits, STs (Scheduled Tribes) and poor people produce their certificates? From where will they bring it? why is this turmoil in the country?"

Read: ‘Don’t have my birth certificate, should I die?’ Telangana CM KCR slams CAA, NRC