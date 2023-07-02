Telangana Congress accuses BRS of stopping vehicles to Rahul Gandhi’s Jana Garjana meet

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS party is threatened by the Jana Garjana meeting organised by the state Congress leaders.

news Politics

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s big political rally ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’ in Khammam district’s Sathupalli on Sunday, July 2, Telangana Congress leaders have accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of using police to stop private vehicles and buses from reaching the venue. The meeting holds significance as it marks Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Telangana since the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is expected to draw a massive crowd of around 4 lakh people, according to Congress party leaders in the state.

Buoyed by its success in the Karnataka Assembly elections and BRS leaders switching sides, the Congress aims to challenge the BRS government in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Telangana Jana Garjana rally is an attempt to kickstart the Congress party’s election campaign ahead of the crucial state polls scheduled in December this year.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS party was threatened by the Jana Garjana meeting. “The BRS party is trying to stop people from attending the meeting and has created barriers to stop vehicles from reaching the venue. Mandal leaders are visiting villages and discouraging people from attending the rally,” he added.

Komatireddy Venkatreddy, a senior Congress leader and Bhuvanagiri Member of Parliament (MP), appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to intervene and instruct officials to ensure a smooth conduct of the meeting. The MP said, “If such restrictions are imposed, we could never have achieved a separate Telangana state. People are voluntarily coming to the meeting at their own expense. It is not right to create obstacles to prevent people from attending, just because the Chief Minister is upset about leaders defecting to the Congress.”

Seethakka, MLA of Mulug constituency, claimed that the BRS government has put up checkposts at various places to stop vehicles that are ferrying people to the meeting. “It is atrocious to put restrictions ahead of our leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting. The BRS government is using the police as their private army. Are the participants criminals? People should strongly condemn this.”