Telangana Cong leaders denied meeting with Guv to register protest over Farm Acts

"This is unfortunate. The Governor, whose duty is to safeguard the Constitution, should have at least allowed us to submit the memorandum," state Cong chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Hyderabad police on Monday detained leaders of the opposition Congress party marching towards Raj Bhavan as part of the protest over the newly enacted Farm Acts.

Led by party incharge in the state Manickam Tagore, party leaders and activists tried to head towards the Telangana Governor's official residence from nearby Dilkusha guest house.

The Congress leaders who raised slogans against the 'anti-farmer' legislations, Modi government and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, were stopped by the police.

The Congress leaders said they wanted to submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan or any other official at Raj Bhavan but the police refused to allow them as there was no appointment for the same.

State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was unfortunate that they were denied appointment to submit the memorandum.

"This is injustice to the principal opposition party which always stood by farmers," he said.

He said they were ready to submit a memorandum to any official sent by the Governor to the main gate but even this was not allowed. "This is unfortunate. The Governor, whose duty is to safeguard the Constitution, should have at least allowed us to submit the memorandum," he said.

The march to Raj Bhavan by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) was part of the nationwide protest called by Congress over the contentious farm legislations.

Tagore, who was recently appointed as state incharge for Telangana, personally led the protest. AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivasan, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Sravan Dasoju, D Sreedhar Babu and other leaders participated in the protest.

Tagore, who is on his first visit to Hyderabad since his appointment as Congress incharge, called upon the party cadre to actively participate in the ongoing protests over the farm legislations.