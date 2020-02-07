As one of the worlds' biggest tribal festivals, the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara comes to an end on Saturday, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) made a visit to gaddes (core venue) in Medaram on Friday along with his ministers and MLAs.

Heavy security has been deployed along the Mulugu and Bhupalapally stretches given the huge presence of devotees from across the country. Several VIPs are also making the visit to Jatara (carnival).

KCR on Friday landed at the VIP helipad of Medaram from where he was directly escorted to the gaddes, while Rajya Sabha MP Santhosh Kumar accompanied him. Tribal Welfare Minister Sarthyavati Rathod and Endowments Minister A Indrakiran Reddy welcomed the CM.

CM KCR offered Cheera saree (traditional offering of saree and pasupu -kumkuma) besides 'Bangaram' (jaggery) to the goddesses. On Thursday night, the chief goddess Sammakka was brought in a procession from Chilakalgutta (parrots’ hillock) to the main venue after the other goddesses were brought from their respective places.

District SP Sangram Singh Patil did honorary firing in the air before the procession headed to Medaram gaddes from Chilakalagutta on Thursday.

Telangana state police are using artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time crowd management and monitoring. Over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in the area to oversee the Jatara's security arrangements.

On Saturday, the last day of the Jatara, all the goddesses will make 'Vana Pravesham' (re-entry into forests) following the rituals conducted by Koya priests.

The four-day Jatara is estimated to witness over a crore devotees from across the country.