Telangana CM KCR visits Gandhi Hospital to review the facility

Gandhi Hospital is the primary government hospital providing treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday visited Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the apex government hospital in the state, to examine the treatment and healthcare provided there. The Chief Minister, who spent an hour in the hospital, spoke with the patients enquiring about their health and enquiring about the quality of food provided to them. Gandhi Hospital is the primary government hospital providing treatment to COVID-19 patients. Recently, following the second-wave of COVID-19, the hospital was yet again designated as a ‘COVID-19 exclusive hospital’.

The CM, who also holds the health minister portfolio, went around the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency, Outpatient and general wards, his office said. “The CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there and continued his visit,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. KCR took up the health minister’s post earlier this month after sacking former health minister Eatala Rajender on charges of land encroachment.

The Chief Minister also examined the oxygen plant set up at Gandhi Hospital, and interacted with the senior doctors, contract nurses and junior doctors. Congratulating them for their services, he reportedly told them, “In these difficult times you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all cooperation to you.”

With numerous complaints of private hospitals fleecing desperate COVID-19 patients, the Chief Minister on Tuesday had urged people to get treatment in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Telangana has extended its lockdown until May 30 to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken following a meeting with the ministers. The lockdown in the state was imposed on May 12 and was supposed to end on May 22. However, as the COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, the lockdown has been extended. Due to the lockdown, all grocery stores will be open only for four hours between 6 am and 10 am.