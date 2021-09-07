Telangana CM KCR urges Union govt to sanction 340 km Hyderabad expressway

The Telangana Chief Minister also asked the Union government to drop 11 projects from the list of unapproved projects in the Godavari basin in a notification issued last month.

news Infrastructure

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to sanction the southern part of 340-km long expressway around Hyderabad. He also sought some modifications to the northern part of the expressway at the Sangareddy-Gajwel-Choutuppal section (158 km) which has already been sanctioned under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project to improve freight movement.

Stating that the alignment of the expressway was proposed in 2018, the Chief Minister said that during the last three years, certain development works were taken up by the state government, and it had suggested some modifications to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the alignment from Gajwel to Yadadri. For the southern part of the expressway, that is Choutuppal-Shadnagar- Sangareddy sections (182 km), the state government has submitted alignment proposals and traffic data.

Submitting memorandums to Gadkari on various issues pertaining to various road projects, KCR, said that completion of both the sections is essential for seamless flow of NH traffic from north to south and east to west, which will benefit traffic of not only Telangana but also of Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

He thanked Gadkari for sanctioning a new national highway from Kalwakurthy (in Telangana) to Nandyal (in Andhra Pradesh) via Kolhapur, Somasila and Karivena as NH 167 K, as it will open up backward areas of Nagarkurnool district, that is Kalwakurthy, Kolhapur, Somasila etc in Telangana, and Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh. This road on development to NH standards with a new bridge across river Krishna at Somasila will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati, Chennai etc by 80 km, he noted.

KCR pointed out that newly-declared NH 167 takes off at km 67/0 of NH 765 near Kalwakurthy. The NH 765 connects Hyderabad with the famous Jyothirlinga at Srisailam. The present traffic up to Kalwakurthy on NH 765 is about 14,000 Passenger Car Unit (PCU) (as per toll records) and the traffic will further increase manifold once the Kalwakurthy-Karivena section is developed. Keeping in view the present traffic and future requirements, it is essential to develop the existing two-lane paved shoulder highway from Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy (NH 765) to four-lane standards.

He also sought Gadkari's intervention in the matter relating to the six-laning of Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65. As per the agreement with the concessionaire, GMR Hyderabad-Vijayawada Expressways Ltd, the six-laning of this high-traffic corridor is to be completed by April 2024. However, it is learnt that the concessionaire has raised a dispute and is not showing any inclination to take up six-laning, KCR said.

He requested for upgrading four state roads of a total length of 442 km as national highways at the earliest. The roads are Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar- Kandi (182 km), Karimnagar-Sircilla-Kamareddy- Yellareddy-Pitlam (165 km), Kothakota-Gudur up to Mantralayam (70 km), and Zaheerabad-Bidar-Deglur (25 km).

The Chief Minister also thanked Gadkari for declaring 2,168 km of state roads as national highways in Telangana after the formation of the new state and according in-principle approval for up-gradation of 3,306 km as national highways in total in Telangana.

KCR stated that of the balance of 1,138 km, the four-state roads are very important for the development of Telangana state in general and tourism and interstate connectivity in particular. The state government submitted proposals for the development of state roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) at an outlay of Rs 744 crore. With the ministry allocating only around Rs 250 crore per year to Telangana under the fund, KCR asked Gadkari to sanction the pending CRIF proposals and increase the allocation of funds.

The Telangana Chief Minister on Monday also called upon the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. KCR urged Singh to drop 11 projects from the list of unapproved projects in the Godavari basin in the notification issued by the Union ministry last month.

During his meeting with Shekhawat in New Delhi, KCR said that the 11 projects mentioned as unapproved in the Godavari basin as per the gazette notification dated July 15 were started before the formation of Telangana and are within the 967.94 TMC share of the state. KCR also gave the Union Minister project-wise details and said that the Kaleshwaram project is not an additional nor a new project. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads over the sharing of Krishna and Godavari river water. While Telangana accuses Andhra Pradesh of undertaking projects that are illegal, the Andhra Pradesh government accuses the Telangana government of drawing excess water for power generation and irrigation.