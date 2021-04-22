Telangana CM KCR undergoes tests after contracting COVID-19, docs say condition stable

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, on Wednesday underwent a CT scan and other general medical tests at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors who conducted the tests said that his condition is stable and he will recover in a short time, an official release said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), doctors said that the Chief Minister's lungs are normal and there is no infection in them. Rao, who is also known as KCR, is currently in home isolation in his farmhouse at Erravalli, about 70 km from Hyderabad.

The doctors said that his lungs are normal and there is no infection in them. Some blood samples were collected for routine tests. The results of the blood tests will be known on Thursday, as per the release.

The tests were done under the supervision of the Chief Minister's personal physician Dr MV Rao. Along with KCR, his son and state Minister KT Rama Rao, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and other family members were present.

KCR had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier on April 19. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had announced that the Chief Minister was having mild symptoms and was being monitored by a team of doctors.

Meanwhile, the state continues to witness a rapid surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. As per the latest bulletin issued by authorities, the state has as many as 42,853 active cases with a recovery rate of 87.62%.

In another development, state Health Minister E Rajendar said that there is no scarcity of remdesivir drug in the state following reports of several people landing up at the doors of pharma units in a desperate bid to procure the anti-viral drug for their kin, suffering from COVID-19.

State Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR), who held talks with manufacturers, said that all the government hospitals will be provided 4 lakh remdesivir injections in less than a week's time.