Telangana CM KCR taken to hospital after complaining of abdominal discomfort

The hospital stated that a small ulcer in the stomach was found, which is being managed medically.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) complained of abdominal discomfort on March 12, Sunday morning, following which he was admitted to hospital. He was brought to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, where a CT-scan and endoscopy were performed on him. He was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of AIG Hospitals.

“A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," the hospital bulletin stated.

On Friday, KCR had presided over a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad. The crucial meeting came at a time when TRS MLC and daughter of CM KCR, Kavitha K, was summoned to the national capital by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation into the liquor scam.

RS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party State Executive Committee, district party presidents, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, state level Corporation chairpersons, DCMS and DCCB chairpersons were called to participate in the extended meeting. CM KCR had conveyed that all the invitees must attend this meeting.

Speaking to TNM, a senior TRS leader, on condition of anonymity said that the upcoming Telangana election would be the main agenda of the meeting. “The meeting is to prepare the cadre and to move into election mode. Constituency incharges will be announced and party activities will be discussed. The upcoming assembly election will remain the main agenda of the meeting.”

