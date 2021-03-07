Telangana CM KCR likely to present state budget in mid-March

CM KCR held a review meeting with all the higher officials to discuss the budget estimates from various departments.

news Politics

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has held a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss the budget estimates with the higher officials. In the meeting, department wise budget estimates and financial reports were taken into account. It is likely that the state annual budget session may take place in the mid-march.

According to the official note from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO), the guidelines for the preparation of budget estimates have been finalized in the high-level review meeting. The note further added that the Finance Minister T Harish Rao would now have meetings with Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Education, Irrigation and with coordination of Finance department officials. After the exercise with all the departments done on the budget, KCR will give the final touches to the same.

The CM said, "The Budget Session of the Telangana Legislature might take place in the middle of this month, March."

The losses accumulated in the state due to COVID-19 were also highlighted in the meeting. “The state had incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 Crore and its impact reached to Rs one Lakh Crore. However, in the post-Corona period, the State’s economic activities were revived and the income increased in various forms. He said there is a possibility of more allocations in the coming Budget compared to the last financial year Budget.”

Meanwhile, discussing other schemes, CM said that several welfare and development programmes would continue including the present distribution of the Sheep programme.

The CM said, " The families of Kuruma and Yadav communities are benefited under the scheme and as an extension of 3.7 Lakh sheep, which are already distributed, another 3 Lakh units of sheep would be distributed. And proposals to this effect would be made in the coming Budget.”

The CM further added that the Centre appreciated the sheep distribution policy and it also recognized that the Telangana state is progressing to become as the most sheep populated state and against this backdrop, the scheme would be continued.

It was further added that "Similarly, the fish distribution programmes would also be continued as it proved to be a successful programme and it was also benefiting the fishing community in the state."