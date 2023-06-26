Telangana CM KCR leaves for Maharashtra accompanied by 600-vehicle convoy

The Chief Minister, who is looking to expand the BRS inÂ Maharashtra, was accompanied by a convoy of MPs, MLAs and party members.

news Politics

Looking to expand Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar on Monday, June 26 left for another visit to Maharashtra in a huge convoy. Accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other party leaders, CM KCR left for Solapur by road in a huge convoy of about 600 vehicles. The BRS chief himself was sitting in a special bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) along with some senior BRS leaders. According to the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office (CMO), the convoy is about six kms long.

Sitting on the front seat, the Chief Minister was seen waving at the people as the convoy started from Pragati Bhavan, his official residence. Large number of BRS workers and supporters who had gathered en route welcomed KCR by showering petals on the bus. During the two-day visit, KCR will attend the party programmes in Solapur and hold talks with leaders of various parties keen to join BRS.

BRS sources said KCR will perform special puja in Pandharpur and Tuljapur temples besides participating in the party programmes. After reaching Solapur in the evening, he will have a night halt there. The next day he will attend the BRS programme in Solapur.

KCR's Mission #Maharashtra: #Telangana CM #KCR is accompanied by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other Sr #BRS leaders with a huge convoy of nearly 600 vehicles near about 6 km stretch is traveling to #Solapur, from #Hyderabad , along the Mumbai route. pic.twitter.com/GWQ0KaFrFF June 26, 2023

The BRS president will also interact with local BRS leaders and also those who are keen to join the party. He will also meet workers from Telangana who migrated to Solapur.

On Tuesday, KCR will visit Pandharpur and pray in Vithoba Rukmini Temple. He will subsequently visit Dharashiv district and offer prayers at Tulja Bhavani temple. After the prayers, he will return to Hyderabad.

This will be KCRâ€™s fifth visit to Maharashtra after he changed the name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS a few months ago to expand the activities of the party across the country.

KCR picked Maharashtra as the first state to expand BRS. On June 15, he inaugurated the BRS office in Nagpur. He had earlier visited Nanded, Aurangabad and other places to address public meetings.

On several occasions, KCR claimed that BRS is receiving tremendous response in Maharashtra. Scores of leaders and workers from various parties have joined BRS during the last few weeks.

KCR is focusing on agriculture issues and the problems faced by farmers. He has been urging people to vote for â€˜kisan sarkarâ€™ in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

At his public meetings in Maharashtra, the BRS chief is highlighting the schemes being implemented by his government in Telangana and its achievements in agriculture and other sectors. He is projecting Telangana model of development and calling for replicating it in Maharashtra and other states.