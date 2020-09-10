Days after scrapping the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system, the Telangana government introduced the new Revenue Bill 2020 in the Assembly on Wednesday. Highlighting its need and merits, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the new Bill, if passed, will address all land-related issues of the public and reduce the human interface for any land transactions.



According to KCR, the main aim of the act is to enable land mutation (change of land title ownership) online via the Dharani portal. This, the CM said, will also allow people to access records of agricultural and non-agricultural land online.



The Bill was introduced at the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday. According to the Telangana government, the new Bill, if passed, will replace several redundant and irrelevant revenue and land legislations and rules. The Bill was introduced in the wake of scrapping the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system in the state to end the departmental corruption and introduce transparency.



â€œThis will put an end to the task of running from pillar to post in the government offices with land issues. People will no longer be required to submit the pahanis (land-related document) and link documents with bank accounts for crop loans," said KCR.



The CM further stated that bringing the new Bill is good news for the people of the state. He added, "It is a costly affair, but no government has brought such law after the Nizam government."



KCR said that each and every inch of the agricultural and non-agricultural land in Telangana will be surveyed and digitally available on Dharani portal. The CM said that the Central Registration Act was being misused due to various loopholes in it.



As per the new Bill, the process of land registration will be automatic and completely computerised, with an auto-locking system accompanied with default classification of the lands. The act will be Information Technology (IT)-driven as the land record goes completely online.



Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) will be brought into different departments with different salary scales and as many as 5,485 Villager Revenue Officers (VROs) will have job security and will be accommodated in different government departments.



According to the new Bill, Tehisildars and Revenue Divisional Officers will lose discretionary powers as the system of the three-tier system of revenue courts will be abolished due to inconsistencies in the procedure of land registration and maintenance of records.



A total of 16,135 cases, which are pending at the revenue courts, will be addressed or heard by 16 fast track revenue tribunals across the state, in a timebound manner.



Details of selling and buying a piece of land will be templated and available online. The Bill also proposes to let people book slots through government websites for any kind of land or property registration.



After buying a tract of land, the registration and mutation will be done. The same will be updated on the Dharani website. According to the CM, this process will be done in five minutes.

