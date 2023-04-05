Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate newly-constructed Secretariat on April 30

The inauguration of the Secretariat was scheduled on February 17 earlier. However, it had to be postponed due to the MLC elections.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will inaugurate the newly-constructed Secretariat building on April 30. A review meeting was conducted on April 5, Wednesday, regarding the same in which it was decided that around 2500 people would be participating in the event. The Secretariat building was supposed to be inaugurated earlier on February 17, on the occasion of KCRâ€™s birthday. However, it was postponed in view of the Model Code of Conduct during the MLC elections.

The time of inauguration is yet to be decided. A press release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said that an auspicious time will be decided by Vedic scholars.

During the review meeting, it was decided that Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy will conduct the inaugural programs by following the traditional rituals.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister will first sit in his chambers. The ministers, secretaries, CMO staff and other staff of the secretariat will also occupy their chambers and take their seats. Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, State level corporation Chairmans, HODs of all departments, Collectors of all districts, will be participating in the event. The security arrangements for the event have also been discussed.

The newly-built Secretariat has main gates in four directions. However, the North and West gate will be opened only on special occasions.

The main entrance to the building will be from the North East gate which will be used only by officials, whereas the East Gate (Main Gate) is being used only for Chief Minister, CS, DGP, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Chairman and important invitees, foreign guests.

The South East gate is for visitors only. The visiting time of Secretariat is from 3 pm to 5 pm. The building will also have electrical vehicles available for the convenience of elderly and disabled people.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also instructed the Chief Secretary to finalise modalities for Gruha Lakshmai Scheme ( Rs 3 lakh assistance to build house in own plots) and launch the Podu land distribution pattas, the press release said. Further, the CM also instructed officials to immediately start the Sheep distribution programme.