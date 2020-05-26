Telangana CM KCR to hold meet on Wednesday to review COVID-19 situation

Officials will also discuss how to organise the state Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to hold a review meeting on May 27 to discuss various matters, including the COVID-19 situation and how to organise the state Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

The meeting would discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of COVID-19 and the implementation of lockdown and decide on future measures, an official release said on Monday night. KCR had earlier announced lockdown in the state till May 31, with various relaxations.

The meeting, convened by KCR, would decide whether to continue with the present policy of opening shops on alternate days in the city or to make any changes in it. It would also decide on the steps to be taken regarding the farm sector during the coming monsoon season, the release said.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 spread, the meeting would also discuss how to organise state formation day celebrations on June 2. The state formation celebrations are a grand affair every year. Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 as the 29th state following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged struggle.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 66 people testing positive and three people succumbing to the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases surged to 1,920 while the coronavirus-related deaths rose to 56, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

As many as 31 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which remained the hotbed of the deadly infection in the state. Those found positive on Monday included 15 migrants, 18 foreign evacuees and one person from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district. One case belonged to Maharashtra.

According to the bulletin, as many as 72 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries till date to 1,164. The number of people under treatment as on date was 700.

Read: Amid COVID-19, Telangana govt skips annual tradition of Ramzan gifts to poor Muslims