Telangana Chief Secy Somesh Kumar accused of ‘arbitrarily’ transferring bureaucrats

The complaint, filed by anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal, has been acknowledged by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal against Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for ‘arbitrary’ transfers of bureaucrats in the state.

According to Vijay, his complaint against Somesh Kumar over “all arbitrary transfers of IAS/IPS officers who are supposed to be in a post for 2 years, and also transfers only through Civil Services Board” has been sent to Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister.

In a tweet where he shared the information, Vijay attached a photograph of a document signed by KC Raju, the undersecretary to the government of India, addressed to the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The document matter refers to the complaint filed by Vijay on November 11, 2020, against Somesh Kumar “regarding making arbitrary transfers of officers in the state in violation of rule 3 of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1962)” and says that the complaint is being forwarded to Sabharwal “for action as appropriate”.

So my Complaint against the Chief Secretary of TS Mr. Somesh Kumar, towards all arbitrary transfers of IAS/IPS Officer's who are supposed to be in a post for 2 yrs, n also transfers only through Civil Services Board is sent to @SmitaSabharwal I think. If u are the PS to CM. pic.twitter.com/DIkfATktek January 5, 2021

“The IAS, IPS transfers must be only through the Civil Services Board, which has not been constituted till date by Telangana, as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” Vijay told TNM. “IPS and IAS officers are getting transferred within about six months, without board consultation, and no process followed, and there is no adherence to the Supreme Court orders too,” he alleged.

The Supreme Court had, in 2013, directed states and the Union government to set up a Civil Services Board (CSB) to consider and decide on transfers and posting for bureaucrats. It is to be headed by the chief secretary of the state. The idea behind the CSB was to ensure stability of tenure, lessen political interference, as transfers before the minimum tenure of two years have to be decided on by the board. Recently, Punjab set up a CSB, reportedly becoming the 20th state in the country to do so.

While the complaint seems to have been forwarded to the Chief Minister’s office, Vijay said that if action is not taken against Somesh Kumar, he will move the High Court in the same regard.