Telangana changes school timings due to heavy rains

The Telangana Directorate of School Education (DSE) announced on Monday, July 24 that primary schools in the state will operate from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm with the exception of those in Secunderabad and Hyderabad in view of heavy rains in the state.

Upper primary schools will conduct classes from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm while primary schools will end by 4:15 pm. “In the case of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there is no change in the timings of school and hence will follow the timings given in the academic calendar,” read the proceedings.

The DSE gave regional joint directors and district education officers the authority to direct mandal education officials and headmasters in implementing new school hours under their control. Earlier, schools would function between 9 am and 4 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Telangana until Friday, July 28. The Hyderabad IMD has also issued a red alert from Wednesday to Friday, for a number of districts, including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

The orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall alert was also issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, , Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar.