Telangana cabinet to meet on Sunday to decide schedule for Budget session

news Politics

The Telangana Cabinet is scheduled to meet in Hyderabad on Sunday when it is expected to finalise the dates for the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, during which an anti-CAA resolution may be moved.

The cabinet meeting, to be presided over by state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 4 PM, official sources said in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the session, the Assembly is likely to take up a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

KCR had last month said the CAA was "not good" for the country and that keeping Muslims outside the purview of the Act pained him.

Noting that his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had voted against the amendment to the citizenship law in Parliament, KCR had said a resolution might be passed by the state assembly against theCAA on the lines of some other states.

The TRS ruled Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had on February 8 passed an anti-CAA resolution at its general body meeting.

Former Hyderabad Mayor Majid Hussain had brought up the issue, which received the support of Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin. The corporators stated said that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being planned by the Centre, was unconstitutional. With many seeking that a resolution be passed against it, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who was overseeing the proceedings of the meeting, accepted the demand.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry and Kerala and West Bengal have passed Assembly resolutions against the Act, which has triggered protests in several parts of the country.

Besides the schedule for the Assembly session, the state government's Palle Pragati (progress of villages) andPattana Pragati (progress of towns) programmes, along with other issues, are also expected to come up in the Cabinet meeting, sources said.

The Assembly session is expected to be held next month.

