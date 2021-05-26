Telangana cabinet to meet on May 30 to discuss lockdown extension

The Telangana lockdown was first imposed on May 12 and was later extended by CM KCR till May 30.

The Telangana cabinet will meet on Sunday to discuss various key issues including the Covid-19 situation and lockdown. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday has decided to hold cabinet meeting on May 30 (Sunday) at 2 p.m.

In the meeting, the Cabinet would also discuss agriculture, crops in the state, the ongoing paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds, Corona, lockdown and other subjects, said the Chief Minister's Office.The meeting is likely to a decision on extending the ongoing lockdown or not. The state-wide lockdown to check spread of Covid-19 was imposed on May 12 after a decision taken by the cabinet.

The Chief Minister on May 18 decided to extend the lockdown till May 30. Works related to agriculture, allied sectors, running of rice mills, transport of paddy and rice, supply of paddy to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fertilisers and seed shops, seed manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors were exempted from the lockdown.

The government had also decided to continue procurement of paddy in view of the welfare of farmers. Last week, the Chief Minister had directed the officials to complete the paddy procurement quickly.