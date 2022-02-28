Telangana Budget Session to begin from March 7

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will introduce the Budget in the Assembly during the session.

news Budget

The Budget session of the Telangana state Assembly is set to begin from March 7, Monday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to convene a state Cabinet meeting on March 6, Sunday, for the approval of the state Budget for 2022-23. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will introduce the Budget in the Assembly during the session. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is yet to decide the duration for which the Assembly and Council will function for the Budget session.

The decision was announced after a high-level meeting held by KCR on the afternoon of February 28, Monday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao and other Ministers and officials were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor met with CM KCR ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state, even as the TRS chief is making efforts to bring together an anti-BJP bloc comprising various regional leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray. Kishor, who has handled the campaigns of several political parties in Assembly elections in different states, including the DMK and TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal last year, has met KCR during the last couple of days, TRS sources said on Monday, February 28.

KCR and Kishor are understood to have discussed the ongoing efforts to bring together non-BJP parties, the present round of Assembly polls and other political developments. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Telangana in December 2023. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kishor is working for TRS for some time now. During his stay in Telangana, Kishor has visited the TRS government's flagship Kaleshwaram project, sources added. Curiously, popular actor Prakash Raj was also present during Kishor's visit to the project. Photographs taken on the occasion have appeared in the media, sparking off speculation that the multi-lingual actor might be given a significant role by TRS.

With PTI inputs