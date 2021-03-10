Telangana Budget session to begin on March 15

The notifications summoning both the Houses of the Legislature were issued on Tuesday.

news Governance

The budget session of the Telangana State Legislature will begin on March 15, according to a notification on Tuesday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has summoned both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to meet for the session at 11 am on March 15. The notifications summoning both the Houses were issued on Tuesday.

The Governor will address the joint session of the Legislature on the first day while the next day the Assembly will adjourn after paying tributes to the sitting legislators who passed away since the previous session.

The Assembly will take up a motion of thanks to the Governor's address on March 17. The state budget for 2021-22 is likely to be presented the next day by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The session is likely to continue for two weeks to discuss and pass the budget and complete other legislative business.

Last year, the Budget session began on March 6 but abruptly ended on March 16 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In September, the monsoon session of the State Legislature had to be ended 12 days before schedule as few legislators, policemen, staff and journalists covering the session were found infected by COVID-19.

A special two-day session was held in October to amend Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

The state government is expected to table the annual budget of 2021-22 this Assembly session.

At a review meeting held on March 7, the Chief Minister took stock of department wise Budget estimates and financial reports in preparation for Budget day. The state government has indicated that this yearâ€™s Budget will be for the poor in the state. The Chief Minister had said that several welfare and development programmes will continue, such as sheep and fish distribution.

