Telangana BTech student dies by suicide after men upload chats with her online

Rakshitha was pursuing her Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course at Jayamukhi Engineering College in Narsampet town.

news crime

A 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide on Sunday, February 26 in the Ramannapet neighbourhood of the Warangal district in Telnagana, allegedly due to online harassment from two of his male friends on Facebook. The deceased, identified as Pabboju Rakshitha, was taken to the government hospital by dialling emergency services number 108, but her life could not be saved, according to the police. The police have registered a case against the two accused.

Rakshitha, daughter of Shankara Chary and Rama, residents of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, was pursuing her Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course at Jayamukhi Engineering College in Narsampet town. She was a second-year student in the Electronics and Communication department of the college. According to M Mahender, Sub-Inspector at Matwada Police station, Rakshitha made friends with two men from the same neighbourhood as her in Bhupalpally nearly three years ago. For reasons unknown the men uploaded chat messages she had with them online, he said, adding that Rakshitha felt humiliated by the incident.

She died by suicide while at the house of a relative in Ramannapet area. “The victim was declared dead at 3pm. The mother approached us at around 9pm and lodged a complaint against the two men. One of them is studying in Chennai and the other is doing a degree programme in a distance education mode in Bhupalpally,” said Mahendar.

The officer said a case has been registered against them under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code related to abetment of suicide. Denying rumours that Rakshitha was subjected to ragging by college seniors, he said there was no mention of ragging in the victim's mother's complaint. The college management too has denied allegations of ragging and clarified that Rakshitha has not been attending the college for the past six months.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.