Telangana BSP leader threatens to take life if cops don’t bring back missing wife

BSP Vikarabad President Dorashetty Sathyam’s wife Annapurna went missing in March this year.

news Controversy

Alleging that the Telangana police have been negligent in dealing with the complaint over his missing wife, a politician belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released a video on Friday, June 24, in which he threatened to take his life as well as that of his two children.

BSP Vikarabad President Dorashetty Sathyam, who is based in Tandur town in the district, released the video on social media, demanding that the police bring his wife back in 48 hours. “My wife left the house three months back. This was because of the involvement of some big people. The police have failed to trace her even after three months. My daughters Nikki and Akshi are in agony, they’re crying. If my wife is not brought back in 48 hours, we will send the location of our dead bodies,” he said in the video, which has since gone viral.

Sathyam also claimed in his video that certain CCTV cameras suspiciously did not work in Tandur’s Shivaji Circle on the day his wife went missing. According to the police, the BSP leader left his house along with his daughters after releasing the video. Since then, the Tandur police have launched a search for them but have been unable to locate them.

According to the investigation authorities, Sathyam’s wife Annapurna, whom he was married to for 18 years, left home on March 6 after leaving a three-page note. The police said that the woman seems to have been under severe stress due to some health-related issues.

Tandur Deputy Superintendent Police (DySP) Shekhar Goud told TNM, “Based on Sathyam’s complaint, we formed at least six teams and probed the case from all angles. In fact, we sent our teams to different states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra, Tamil Nadu and other places based on inputs. However, there has been no breakthrough and the search is still on.”

The DySP further stated that as far as the probe and search for Annapurna is concerned, it was never stopped. Talking about Sathyam’s claims in the media, he said that Sathyam should return and provide support to the investigation officials.

When asked about the whereabouts of Sathyam and his two children, the DySP said, “We have taken notice of the matter and started a search for them. Their phone signals and vehicle movement were last found near Parigi and Shamshabad. We’re getting leads that they might be enroute to Mumbai.”

The police are appealing for Sathyam to come back and cooperate with them in the investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.