Telangana BJP vice-president Yennam Srinivas suspended for anti-party activities

Srinivas Reddy's suspension came just a day before the BJP began to accept applications for tickets to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its vice-president and former Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy from the party, citing “anti-party activities” as the reason. The announcement was made by the party’s joint secretary in the state Gujjula Premender Reddy in a press statement issued on Sunday, September 3. However, the statement did not mention what these anti-party activities were.

The suspension has reportedly come in the wake of Srinivas Reddy’s meeting with Congress leader Jupally Krishna Rao and speculation that he was planning to switch to Congress. Soon after his suspension was announced, Srinivas Reddy told The Times of India that “there's a distinct Congress wave in Telangana.”

Yennam Srinivas Reddy was one of the seven vice-presidents appointed by former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in 2020, and was tasked with looking after party affairs in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts. His suspension comes just a day before the BJP began to accept applications for tickets to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Recently in August, the BJP in Telangana has suspended another leader, the party's former district president in Bhadradri Kothagudem Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni), soon after he met with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Satyanarayana too was accused of indulging in anti-party activities. He then went on to join BRS.

In July, the Telangana BJP had also suspended Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, a leader from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on grounds of ‘indiscipline’. Balakrishna Reddy had called Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy a “weak leader” who did not serve the party well in his previous terms when holding the same post. Kishan Reddy has worked as the BJP state president in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh too, and was also the first person to head Telangana BJP after the state’s formation in 2014. He was recently reappointed to the post, replacing MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Balakrishna Reddy had also stated that removing Bandi Sanjay from the post was a bad move, and suggested that Kishan Reddy would only weaken the party.