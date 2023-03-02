Telangana BJP says it will use ‘bulldozer technique’ to control crimes against women

If BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will use bulldozers “like Yogi Adityanath’s government” to destroy the houses of whoever commits crimes against women, Bandi Sanjay said at a Mahila Morcha meeting.

news Hyderabad News

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has claimed that his party would “control” crimes against women using the “bulldozer technique” if they come to power in the state. He was addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha meeting at the party's state headquarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 1, when he made the audacious claim.

In a video that has since triggered controversy, Bandi can be seen saying, “See, in Uttar Pradesh, if there is any murder or rape against a woman, they would destroy the house of the culprit with a bulldozer. If BJP comes to power, we would do the same here as well. Like Yogi Adityanath’s government, we would destroy the houses of whoever commits such crimes using bulldozers.”

Slamming the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for its indifference to the growing number of murders and rapes in the state, Sanjay alleged that people were wondering if Telangana even has a home minister. He said that while BJP appointed tribal woman Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, BRS was instead responsible for the death of a tribal woman. He was seemingly referring the death of Dr Preethi, a postgraduate student of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by her senior Dr MA Saif.

The Telangana BJP has made it clear that they would be contesting alone in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled to be held towards the end of the year. According to reports, the party would be contesting in a total of 119 seats in the state.

Sanjay further claimed that BJP would definitely come to power in Telangana in the next elections, because the state’s people want a change and they see BJP as the ‘only alternative’ to BRS.

With IANS inputs